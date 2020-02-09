Man attempts to sexually abuse four-year-old girl in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a four-year-old girl in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on Sunday, reported ARY News.

According to police, local residents thwarted the sexual assault bid in Kausar Niazi Colony.

The police said the girl has been shifted to hospital for medical examination.

The SSP Central said further action against the accused would be taken on receipt of the medical report of the minor. He added a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered with the Haideri police station and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded.

Last year on December 29, the police had arrested a seminary teacher accused of assaulting a child in Mansehra district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The police conducted a raid at the possible hideouts and arrested the prime accused, identified as Qari Shamsuddin.

The victim was hospitalised after being subjected to heinous sexual assault by his seminary teacher Shamsuddin in the vicinity of Phulra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

