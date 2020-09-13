Man claims sister raped in Lahore, FIR registered   

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly raped in Lahore within the remits of Shalimar police station on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported quoting an FIR registered by the victim’s brother.

According to the details of the case registered with the Shalimar police, the brother while narrating the entire episode, said his sister visited him on the day of the incident, bringing some Rs 50,000 to buy a rickshaw for him.

“I used to earn money through a rented rickshaw and decided to purchase my own vehicle,” he said that his sister brought money for the purpose when a person who accompanied her during the journey from Pakpattan to Lahore committed the heinous act.

The FIR further quoted the brother as saying that he went out on the day of the incident to run his rickshaw and found his sister and her daughter in an unconscious situation after returning from the work.

Read More: Another woman falls victim to gang-rape in Lahore

The woman told her brother that she was raped by the accused Iqbal after intoxicating the woman and her daughter. “He also took away a gold chain and a purse carrying Rs 50,000.” the FIR alleged.

The brother demanded of the police to arrest the culprit, who he said had run away to his village.

It is pertinent to mention here that horrific incidents of sexual abuse have been reported from parts of the country after two major incidents of the Marwah rape and murder case in Karachi and the gang rape of a woman at Lahore motorway shock the entire Pakistan.

Comments

comments