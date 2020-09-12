Marwah rape-murder: Police await DNA report of suspects

KARACHI: Investigators probing the rape-cum-murder case of a five-year-old girl, Marwah in Karachi said on Saturday they have not received a DNA report of suspects yet.

A police official said they had sent samples of the suspects to a Hyderabad lab for DNA profiling. More than 30 suspects apprehended following the incident were set free after their DNA samples didn’t match with those of the minor victim.

Three more people have been taken into custody on suspicion of their involvement in the felony, the police said. Besides, they are investigating the prime suspect and await his DNA report that will confirm his involvement in the sexual abuse of the minor.

Identified as Marwah, the girl was found raped and murdered two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area. Police said the girl’s body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot Sunday last.

