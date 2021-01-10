Man tortures wife on Lahore road; FIR registered  

LAHORE: In yet another case of domestic violence, a man on Sunday tortured his wife on a street in Lahore’s Shahdara area along with four other accomplices, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Begum Colony area of Lahore’ Shahdara, where a man tortured his wife along with his sister and three other accomplices.

The victim identified as Nasreen Bibi was seen beaten up badly in a video shared on social media.

The woman later approached the police and got a case registered against her husband at Shahdara police station.

The FIR quoted her as saying that her husband and sister-in-law came to her house and asked for the documents of a property. “On my refusal, they tortured me and dragged me out of the house,” she alleged.

The police said that the incident occurred days back and they have registered a case against the culprits.

In another case of domestic violence recently, a man killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute in Lahore.

Read More:Man kills mother for not allowing free-will marriage

According to police, the incident was reported in Lahore’s area of Green Town, where a man named Ashiq killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute. The bodies of the woman and children were moved to a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled away easily after killing his family. Meanwhile, the police are in search of the murderer.

Comments

comments