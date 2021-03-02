KARACHI: A man narrowly escaped a snatching bid after he withdrew cash from a bank in a Karachi neighbourhood, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a suspected snatcher chased and intercepted the citizen after he withdrew Rs500,000 cash from a bank in the Boat Basin area.

The man put up resistance, following which the suspect opened fire. Alerted by firing, the police reached the spot in no time and caught the suspect, identified as Aamir Zeb.

Looted cash, a motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the suspect.

He is a member of the gang involved in looting citizens withdrawing cash from banks, a police official said, adding he is a history-sheeter as four cases are registered against him at Ferozwala police station. Besides, the suspect had also been been to jail in 2016.

