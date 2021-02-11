Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


People withdrawing Rs500,000 or more from banks to get security

bank cash security

KARACHI: The police have decided to provide security to citizens who withdraw half a million or more cash from banks within the vicinity of Karachi’s SITE Industrial Area.

The decision to provide security was taken in light of increasing incidence of cash-snatching in the metropolis.

Also Read: Rs2.5 charges a Go Green bid to ‘reduce litter’, says ATM service provider

The SITE police have asked traders and other citizens to contact them for provision of security whenever they withdraw Rs500,000 or more cash from banks in the area.

Incidence of citizens being robbed after withdrawing cash from banks are on the rise in the port city despite the police claiming to have ramped up actions to rein in muggers.

Also Read: Men break into ATM, make off with Rs1.8 million cash

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Gujranwala’s ‘Hulk’ is a new TikTok star

International

Indian farmers announce four-hour nationwide rail blockade

Pakistan

Food street: Citizen petitions SHC against closure of Burns Road for traffic

Pakistan

Govt assures 20pc increase in salaries of employees


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close