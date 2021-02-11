People withdrawing Rs500,000 or more from banks to get security

KARACHI: The police have decided to provide security to citizens who withdraw half a million or more cash from banks within the vicinity of Karachi’s SITE Industrial Area.

The decision to provide security was taken in light of increasing incidence of cash-snatching in the metropolis.

The SITE police have asked traders and other citizens to contact them for provision of security whenever they withdraw Rs500,000 or more cash from banks in the area.

Incidence of citizens being robbed after withdrawing cash from banks are on the rise in the port city despite the police claiming to have ramped up actions to rein in muggers.

