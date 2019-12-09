ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that doctors have suggested former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s treatment in the United States (US).

Marriyum Aurangzeb censured political opponents, saying that ‘mentally-ill people are running politics over Nawaz Sharif’s health so far.’ She said the government should make arrangements to provide five million houses and 10 million jobs for the nationals.

The PML-N spokesperson detailed that an artery of Nawaz Sharif which supplies blood to the brain was blocked and doctors have advised him to receive medical treatment in the US. She added that doctors said the medical complications could give severe results to Nawaz Sharif.

Read: Pakistan in letter to UK seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

On November 29, it emerged that the former premier is unwilling to fly to the United States (US) for medical treatment, said his son Hussain Nawaz.

Talking to journalists here, he said the former premier couldn’t undergo a PET scan because of his unstable health condition.

Hussain Nawaz said the PML-N supreme leader has been at a London hospital for about four hours but his important tests couldn’t be conducted due to his deteriorating health.

He said the family has been insisting on taking the ex-premier to the US for treatment but he is not ready to go there. Besides, he added, Nawaz Sharif doesn’t want to be admitted to hospital.

