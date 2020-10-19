KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday contacted her father Nawaz Sharif to inform him about the arrest of Safdar Awan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Maryam telephoned her father to apprise him about the arrest of her husband Safdar Awan in Karachi from a private hotel.

Meanwhile, high-level contact between the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is expected over the arrest of Safdar Awan.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have vowed to disclose the facts about the arrest of the PML-N leader soon.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar Awan was taken into custody by Sindh police for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz’s husband makes PML-N workers raise political slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet said: Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar.

