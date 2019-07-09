Maryam should justify authenticity of video: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has said Maryam Nawaz attacked judiciary through a suspicious video, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“She should justify the authenticity of a video released by her”, he said while talking in ARY News’ program Power Play.

The judge, who has been accused in the video has categorically denied the allegations leveled against him in the video.

Earlier, the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was attacked through a leaked video, “Seems like the PML-N has set up a video studio for such things”, he maintained.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had been using such tactics in the past against the judiciary and other national institutions.

To a question about cases of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he said the National Accountability Bureau is dealing with the cases and the present government did nothing regarding the inquiry of the cases.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz the vice president of the PML-N claimed that the judge in father Nawaz Sharif’s Al-Azizia reference conviction was blackmailed into sentencing Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

However, accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations.

