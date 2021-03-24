LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will show its political muscle outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PDM head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Lahore tomorrow. It emerged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also lead a rally towards NAB Lahore office.

Following the order of supremo, JUI-F central leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery is also arriving in Lahore for three days. Haideri will gather JUI-F workers to ensure their participation, whereas, he will also address a press conference today.

The workers of other PDM parties will also gather outside the office of the anti-corruption watchdog.

However, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has placed a condition for its participation after being contacted by the PDM leadership.

Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had finalised its strategy ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 26.

The political party will establish camps to welcome the vice president at Adda Plot Raiwind Road and Thokar Niaz Baig, said sources, adding that the central leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and others will lead the PML-N workers outside the NAB office.

Maryam Nawaz will be accompanied by Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and political activities while departing for the NAB office, sources said.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N workers will hold a sit-in outside the NAB Lahore office if Maryam Nawaz is arrested there, however, the leadership directed activists to remain peaceful.

In the case of Maryam’s detainment, the political party will summon workers across the country to join the sit-in outside the NAB office, sources added.

