QUETTA: A man who presented a traditional Balochi chador to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in Quetta has several criminal cases registered against him.

Ali Hassan Birohi had presented Maryam with the chador as per Balochistan’s tradition of respect in the provincial capital where she arrived to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) third power show.

He is nominated in several FIRs registered at various police stations and had also been arrested.

The opposition’s PDM held a third anti-government rally in the Balochistan capital Sunday, defying a government warning that the public gathering can be targeted by militants. Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and other opposition leaders addressed the rally.

Addressing the public meeting at Ayub Stadium in Quetta, Maryam had said that the real reason behind Balochistan’s problems was that the vote was not given respect.

She said that the PML-N government, in its tenure, had given scholarships to students from Balochistan in Punjab’s universalities but the current government abolished scholarships.

