Maryam Nawaz demands re-election in NA-75 Daska

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday released several videos of alleged rigging in the NA-75 Daska by-poll and appealed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP to take against individuals involved in Sialkot by-poll “rigging”, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference here in Lahore, the PML-N leader alleged massive rigging in the NA-75 by-election held yesterday and demanded re-election in the Daska constituency.

She further said, “Despite all rigging attempts made by the PTI-led government, her party won all seats in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by-polls on Friday.”

Levelling pre-poll rigging allegations against ruling PTI, Maryam Nawaz said ECP officials were “abducted” and the results of various polling stations were changed overnight.

Read More: NA-75 by-poll: Returning officer withholds result

She demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against officials involved in Daska rigging and hold re-election in the constituency.

Maryam Nawaz said that she will visit families of party workers who were killed yesterday as a result of violence erupted outside a polling station during Daska by-polls.

ECP withholds results

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election Following returning officer fears about alteration in the results of 20 polling stations.

Election Commission, in a statement, said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) contacted IGP Punjab, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to know the whereabouts of the missing polling staff.

After much effort, presiding officers resurface along with polling bags about 6 am.

Read more: Two ‘PTI supporters’ killed in firing outside polling station during Daska by-polls

The statement further states that it is not possible to release unofficial results without full inquiry into the incident; however, the district returning officer and returning officer are sending a report to the commission and the provincial election commissioner and joint provincial election commissioner has been directed to reach office of returning officers.

On the complaint of PML-N candidate on NA-75 Sialkot, the RO had forwarded reference to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate on NA-75 Nosheen Iftikhar had moved a plea to the CEC to withhold the results.

