KARACHI: A court on Wednesday quashed an FIR against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Captain Muhammad Safdar pertaining to alleged violation of the sanctity of the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum.

The Judicial Magistrate (South) quashed the case in the wake of submission of a challan that declared the FIR as “fake”. The investigation officer concluded that neither the complainant, Waqas Khan, joined the investigation nor the veracity of his claims could be established.

The charge sheet stated the complainant was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the purported action, nor was he spotted in CCTV footage. Besides, the entry of citizens to the tomb was banned during Maryam’s visit.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

A civil judge had approved his bail against a surety bond woth Rs100,000.

