Massive traffic jam on major roads after rainfall hits Karachi

KARACHI: Hundreds of commuters are facing a massive traffic jam on different routes of a metropolis after a heavy rainfall lashes different areas of the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the traffic jam was observed in different areas of the metropolis including Korangi industrial area, Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Korangi Causeway, Korangi expressway, Nursery, Tipu Sultan.

Several other roads including Liaquatabad, KDA Chowrangi, Soldier Bazar, Nishtar road, Malir, Kashmir and Tariq road also witnessed a terrible traffic jam for hours.

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens and rescue teams attempting to reach homes and hospitals.

Large swathes of Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

There was heavy precipitation in parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, M.A. Jinnah Road, Lyari, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the country.

According to the weather office, the metropolis will continue to receive isolated heavy rainfall for two more days i.e. Monday and Tuesday.

Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Hyderabad in Sindh are expected to receive more rainfall with wind and thunderstorm this afternoon, Met Office forecast said.

