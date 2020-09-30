PESHAWAR: An accountability court here on Wednesday extended physical remand of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s close aide Moosa Khan for five days.

The accountability judge directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present him before it on October 5. The bureau produced him before the court on expiry of his previous remand and requested an extension in his remand for further investigation.

Read More: NAB arrests JUI-F leader Moosa Khan in Peshawar

The national graft buster had arrested Moosa Khan on September 23 on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to sources of his income. He is a former DFO and his eldset son Tariq Baloch is Fazl’s personal secretary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the corruption watchdog is also investigating the JUI-F chief in an assets beyond means case.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman yet to receive NAB notice, claims JUI-F

On September 29, the bureau had said that the inquiry against Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is continuing in NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He could be summoned to give his view on the ongoing inquiry against him, it said.

The NAB, however, did not give any date for his summoning saying the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman could be summoned as per law to give an explanation.

Comments

comments