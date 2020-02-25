Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrives in Sindh on three-day visit

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived at Sukkur airport on Tuesday, the cleric on a 3-day visit will address crowds in various cities of Sindh, ARY News reported.

Amir Jamiat e Ulema Islam made his way from Sukkur airport to the city of Larkana where he is scheduled to address a gathering at the Jamia Islamia, Larkana.

The cleric will hold another gathering on February 26, Wednesday in the city of Panu Aqil which will also be addressed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The very next day, February 27 will see Maulana Fazlur Rehman holding a national gathering in Karachi culminating the jam-packed trip.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 14 said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be booked under Article 6 (high treason) for his conspiratory statement against the incumbent government.

Talking to senior journalists in an informal discussion, PM Imran Khan said that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief had accepted that his sit-in was conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

