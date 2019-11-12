Maulana’s empty threats won’t deter govt: Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s hollow threats make no difference on the well being of the state and the government.

Talking to the media, Chohan said that at a time when the entire world is praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kartarpur corridor initiative, the Maulana is busy kicking up dust and making a mockery of his self and those that he has dragged along to Islamabad.

Chohan continued that the siege of Indian occupied Kashmir has reached 100 days and Maulana has held the capital hostage, he should direct his firebrand speeches towards India rather than towards Pakistan.

Earlier on October 11, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said JUI-F Chief Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March will go in vain.

“Maulana’s boat will sink, he will achieve nothing through his march”, the minister said while addressing a presser in Lahore, here today.

The minister said he has been unmasking Fazal’s hypocrisy from last many years. Chohan said former president Asif Ali Zardari and deposed prime minster Nawaz Sharif are facing corruption charges, they want to use his [Fazal’s] shoulder for their interests.

