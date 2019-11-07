Pervaiz Elahi meets JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in another attempt to mediate between the government and the Azadi marchers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting was held at the residence of the Maulana Fazlur Rehman where JUI-F’s Senator Talha Mehmood and PML-Q’s Ammar Yasir were also present.

Upon his arrival at the Fazl’s residence, Elahi interacted with media and said that the mediation process will be continued until the issues were not resolved.

The PML-Q leader said that he will apprise the JUI-F chief regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestions during his meeting with the government’s dialogue committee.

On the other hand, sources said that the federal government rejected the demand of the opposition parties for re-election and the resignation of the premier.

After meeting the JUI-F chief, Pervaiz Elahi told media that they are hopeful for a breakthrough as ‘things are going towards betterment’. He said, “I have given him suggestions and we are hopeful for a solution. We will give good news soon.”

A journalist questioned Elahi whether the Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stepped back from his demand for the PM’s resignation. To this, Elahi replied that ‘he will give good news soon.’

Answering to another question regarding judicial commission, Elahi said the things will be done in the same pattern that would be agreed by Maulana Fazl.

