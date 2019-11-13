Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that all plots to stoke instability in Pakistan will fail.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she described the plan ‘B’ of JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a senseless political plan saying Maulana is failing to comprehend what to do next.

The Special Assistant asked the JUI (F) chief to rather bring forth a democratic and public plan. She said the JUI (F) chief should refrain from any irresponsible act.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday, announced to move towards “Plan B” to pressurize the government into accepting their demands.

Addressing participants of the sit-in, he said details of the plan which would come into effect from Wednesday (today) would be unveiled in due time.

Maulana Fazl asked his supporters to stay put at the sit-in site until they are told to move towards ‘Plan B’.

