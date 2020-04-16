Maulana Tariq Jameel meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has met Prime Minister Imran Khan where the premier praised his awareness campaign against coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan said that the government sought clerics’ cooperation to overcome the pandemic and he will soon meet the ulemas by himself. He added that they want to protect the nationals from the pandemic and clerics have always provided guidance to the government in a difficult time.

The premier emphasised the need for a strategy for the upcoming month of Ramadan after holding consultations with the clerics.

Read: Govt to hold consultations with clerics on prayer restrictions: minister

Earlier in March, Maulana Tariq Jameel had met Prime Minister Imran Khan where they discussed the decisions taken in the meeting of the National Security Committee. The premier requested Maulana Tariq Jameel to play a role regarding limiting religious gatherings.

The two also avoided a handshake as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.

Comments

comments