May be suffering from coronavirus symptoms, says Abrar Ul Haq

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart and an acclaimed Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has been suffering from coronavirus like symptoms, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Abrar Ul Haq has undergone coronavirus tests and currently awaits the reports.

Pakistan Pakistan Red Crescent Society President, has been advised to isolate himself as a precaution till he receives the test results.

Abrar Ul Haq said that he has a fever since last night and has been experiencing dry cough.

Haq said that he was hopeful that he would not be diagnosed with the virus although he has asked the people he has met during the last few days to exercise caution and safety as well.

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi earlier in the day announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that he has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive of COVID19 & have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I need prayers & blessings,” he wrote on Twitter.

