KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has tested negative for coronavirus as provincial lawmakers undergo virus test ahead of the provincial assembly session, ARY NEWS reported.

More than 50 lawmakers of the provincial assembly have undergone coronavirus test ahead of the session summoned by the speaker on June 03.

The precautions have been taken from the authorities as at least five provincial lawmakers including two ministers have contracted the virus since its outbreak in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that two more lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday contracted coronavirus.

According to details, two lawmakers including Sadia Javed and Sajid Jokhio tested positive for the infection.

Both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers hail from Karachi as Sajid Jokhio was elected member of the provincial assembly from PS-87 Malir constituency while Sadia Javed is elected on seats reserved for women.

The lawmakers have self-isolated themselves soon after testing positive for the virus.

Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed were among the provincial lawmakers who contracted the infection.

Saeed Ghani and Syed Abdul Rasheed have recovered from the virus, however, the minister for human settlement is yet to recover from it.

