ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday welcomed American President Donald Trump’s remarks on the Kashmir issue and the reiteration of his offer to mediate the matter between India and Pakistan, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that President Trump’s recognition of the matter of Jammu and Kashmir ‘a dispute’ that needs resolution was a very positive development.

“President Trump’s stated desire for reduced tensions, greater stability and harmony for all the nations of South Asia is also a positive sign of his personal engagement on issues faced by our region,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of “peaceful neighbourhood” also aims at peace and stability in the region and falls in line with Donald Trump’s statement, added Qureshi.

FM Qureshi further stated that President Trump’s remark that he has “very good relations with Pakistan” is a clear manifestation of the current upward trajectory in Pakistan-U.S. ties.

Speaking on the ongoing Afghanistan peace overtures, Qureshi said that President Trump has reiterated his policy of seeking a political settlement in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan and the U.S. have been working together to pursue the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. Pakistan has facilitated U.S.-Taliban talks,

Both sides would sign the peace deal on 29 February 2020, which would pave the way for intra-Afghan negotiations, claimed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

