Five-member medical board formed to exhume Dr Maha’s body  

MIRPURKHAS: A five-member medical board is being formed on the court order to exhume the body of Dr. Maha, who allegedly committed suicide in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the provincial health department had formed a five-member medical board comprising health officials to exhume the body of the victim.

However, the date for exhumation is yet to be finalized and would be decided later.

Earlier in the day, two suspects, Junaid and Waqas, named in Dr Maha Shah suicide case managed to escape from the City Court after their bail plea was rejected.

According to details, both accused in Dr. Maha case, Junaid and Waqas appeared in court to hear the verdict on the bail petition.

As the hearing went underway, the court rejected the bail plea of both accused Junaid and Waqas. The court had reserved the verdict in the previous hearing.

Junaid was caught in a rickshaw fleeing the courtroom. The accused said that he had given Rs100,000 to the investigation officer to allow him to flee.

It is pertinent to mention here that the female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19 and initially it was reported that it happened after a brawl between Dr Maha and her father.

