NAB requests formation of medical board for Ahsan Iqbal: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has put forth a formal application to constitute a medical board for the recently detained Ahsan Iqbal, sources privy to the development reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart who has served as the former interior minister of the country was taken into custody by the anti-graft watchdog earlier in the day.

According to sources, a letter has been dispatched by the bureau to poly clinic hospital administration to make sure that the necessary is taken care of by the healthcare institute.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz central leader and former planning minister, Ahsan Iqbal, was taken under arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in alleged corruption in Narowal Sports City project.

Sources said that Ahsan Iqbal will be produced before the accountability court on Tuesday (tomorrow), whereas, the anti-corruption watch wrote a letter to the concerned authorities for undergoing medical tests of the arrested politician.

The arrest was made when Iqbal appeared before the anti-graft watchdog investigators in Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in connection with a probe into the multi-billion Narowal Sports City Project case.

It is pertinent to mention here that he was summoned for the second time in two months.

