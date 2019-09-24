Medical camps set up to provide relief to earthquake affectees

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Commissioner Mirpur, Raja Yasir Riaz said the administration had set up medical camps in earthquake affected areas. food was also being provided to people in the camps, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He said the death toll was reported at 20 people for now while 300 were injured in the natural disaster, all injured had been shifted to hospitals, he added.

Read More: Quake caused no damage to Mangla dam, power generation facilities: Director SDMA

He said the death toll was feared to escalate.

Raja Yasir also said that the rescue operation was currently underway in collaboration with Pakistan Army in quake-hit areas.

Work to repair roadways had also been started in the quake-stricken areas, he added.

Read More: Earthquake brings disasters in AJK, 19 dead and 300 wounded

To a question, he said the supply of electricity was as yet suspended in quake-affected areas.

A strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on Tuesday evening, however, no major incident of death and damage was reported from other parts of the country except Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as yet.

Read More: Kashmiris must remain strong, patient after earthquake: President AJK

Tremors were felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills.

Citizens came out of their houses and offices in fear.

Comments

comments