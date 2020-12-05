LAHORE: In the defamation suit filed by singer cum actor Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi, the singer-cum-actress failed to appear in the court once again and skipped a court appearance despite visiting Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the singer visited Pakistan for recording a song and returned back to Canada two days before the court hearing in the defamation lawsuit.

However, the witness in the case, Iffat Omar appeared before session court in Lahore today and requested the court to adjourn cross-examination.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing by December 12.

It is pertinent to note here that in April 2018, singer Meesha Shafi, in a post shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, claimed that she had been subjected to sexual harassment “of a physical nature” by Ali Zafar on multiple occasions.

The singer-cum-actress used the hashtag #MeToo to link it with an international movement against sexual harassment and assault.

Ali Zafar in June 2018 had filed a defamation suit in Lahore court through his lawyer, requesting it to direct Ms Shafi to tender an apology over levelling baseless allegations and pay Rs1 billion in damages.

On September 29, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing booked singer Meesha Shafi, model Iffat Omar and seven others on the accusations of running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

