‘Mela Loot Liya’ song: Ali Zafar releases his own version of cricket anthem

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar released his own version of cricket anthem, Mela Loot Liya, for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 on Sunday night and termed ‘the sole objective of this was to showcase my love for the fans, the game of cricket and my beloved country Pakistan and its people.’

The singer became the centre of attraction for some days when he started a trend with ‘#bhaeehazirhai’ from his social media accounts to respond allegations of rockstar Ali Azmat for conspiring against Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 official song ‘Tayyar Hain’.

In his Twitter message today, Zafar said that ‘Bhai’ has fulfilled his promise with the fans.

Bhaee ne apna waada poora kiya sirf apnay fans ke liye. Loud ker ke baja do aur Mela Loot Lo ! #melalootliya #bhaeehazirhai YouTube Link: https://t.co/7HSs3v9omg — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 1, 2020

Zafar said, “What you have seen should not be credited to me, but to my fans! ”

“Normally, to complete a task like this requires months of planning, a highly professional crew and lots of cash. We were approached by many sponsors to become a part of this but I wanted its spirit it’s soul to remain absolutely pure with no commercial gain attached to it. The sole objective of this was to showcase my love for the fans, the game of cricket and my beloved country Pakistan and its people.”

Read: Ali Azmat says he welcomes all PSL songs from fellow artists

“How this was achieved in such a short time was with the help of people who came onboard pro bono with such passion, and the thousands of videos we received from across the WORLD. I am speechless. I don’t know how we did this. All I know that there was only one thing that could make it happen – Love.”

“Thank you for sending so much of it. This is my ode to all my fans,” the singer added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier in the day, the singer conveyed this to all his fans via a video log on his Twitter feed, saying that wait for the PSL song is over as Sunday has come up with the new song which would be released soon.

Read: Ali Zafar has something to say about Ali Azmat, PSL anthem

It is pertinent to mention here that the star, who has sung PSL anthems for previous editions, decided to release a new unofficial PSL song due to public demand.

Many social media users’ were of the view that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem Tayyar Hain.

Meanwhile, Junoon singer Ali Azmat who featured in PSL 5’s official anthem has said that he is not only supportive of Zafar releasing a new song but will also participate by sending his dance moves for the video.

Comments

comments