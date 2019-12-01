‘Mera Bacha Alert’ app launched in KP to trace missing children

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ mobile application developed with an aim to help people for the recovery of missing children in the province.

According to details, the mobile app will help parents to instantly file a report to police if their child has gone missing. The app will generate an alert and send SMS to the relevant district and regional police officers, the inspector general and the Chief Secretary.

Parents will be updated about details of FIR and the status of the investigation.

The KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan can also monitor the status of cases and performance of police investigators.

The data of missing children will also be integrated with police call centers, safe city systems with dedicated access to Edhi and other child protection centers.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan in October had ordered to develop an application ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ for the immediate redressal of the complaints related to missing children.

The decision was taken by the prime minister after several incidents of child kidnapping were reported in KP, Punjab and other provinces.

Earlier on November 19, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had launched a toilet finder app that lets people find the public toilets across the province.

