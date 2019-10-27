Those working against country and its interests won’t be spared : Info Minister

LAHORE: Minister for Information, Punjab, Mian Aslam stated in a press conference today that if Maulana’s ‘Azadi March’ inclined towards undue mischief then it would be dealt with in accordance to law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Aslam said that if the rally being lead by Maulana Fazlur Rehman was observed carrying possible weapons then they would be dealt with swiftly and surely.

“We have allowed the Azadi Marchers and JUIF to carry on the rally in a peaceful manner, if the protesters are seeing carrying sticks or canes then action would be taken against them,” said Aslam.

“If JUIF’s leadership stays true to the charter signed between them and the government then we assure that the march would be allowed to register their protest and no harm would come to them but no one will be allowed to disrupt peace or take law into their hands.”

In an answer to a question regarding the arrest of JUIF leader, Mufti Kifayatullah, Mian Aslam said that those working against the country and its interests would be dealt with, hence the action taken against the politician.

