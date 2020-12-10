LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Mian Naveed in a case related to beating up the assistant commissioner of Pakpattan.

MPA Mian Naveed was booked for torturing the assistant commissioner of Pakpattan after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

The FIR was registered against PML-N MPA under charges of interfering in government duty, abduction of the government employees, and torture.

The LHC approved interim bail of MPA Mian Naveed until December 24 against submission of a surety bond of Rs100,000. The court has also sought a reply from the Station Head Office (SHO) of the concerned PS into the matter.

The MPA was booked in the case over manhandling the assistant commissioner Pakpattan, after the latter sought an implementation upon the one-dish rule being enforced in the province.

Responding to the matter through his Twitter account, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar had said that they would not tolerate torture and threats hurled at the government employee during official duty.

Read more: CM Punjab Usman Buzdar removes Burewala AC for assaulting security guard

This is not the first time that political activists and leaders have manhandled the government or security officials.

In one such case recently, personnel of Punjab Elite Force was allegedly manhandled during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Muzaffargarh.

The policeman was dragged by the PML-N workers during the convention. The DSP deputed at the site intervented and saved the Elite Force personnel from the PML-N workers.

