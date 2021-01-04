Micro smart lockdown imposed in more localities of Karachi’s District West

KARACHI: In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the second wave of the virus, the civic authorities imposed on Monday a micro smart lockdown in a number of localities in Karachi’s District West for a period of two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner has put six Union Councils of the district under micro lockdown effective from January 5 to 19th January 2021.

The areas that will be locked down include six UCs of Manghopir, Mominabad and Orangi Town.

People living in these areas will have to adhere to the following SOPs:

Anyone entering or exiting these areas will have to wear a mask

Unnecessary movement shall be restricted

All businesses in these areas will ensure COVID-19 SOPs are followed in letter and spirit

No private/family get-together will be allowed

No gathering of three or more persons will be allowed in public spaces

All persons afflicted with the virus will quarantine themselves and would not be allowed to mingle with others until they test negative

The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected as many as 855 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 3,623 in the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that 440 more patients were recovered from the infection over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 197,870.

