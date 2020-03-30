KARACHI: Milk shops across Sindh were allowed to remain open till 8 pm during the province-wide lockdown on Monday, ARY News reported.

The provincial home department today issued a notification allowing milk shops and sale points to stay open till 8 pm instead of 5 pm.

“The Government of Sindh has been pleased to allow fresh milk shops/sale points to operate till 8:00 p.m. instead of earlier timing of 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of collecting/storing. However, restrictions on the packaged/powdered milk will remain same,” read the notification.

Officials concerned were directed to ensure that individuals and shops involved in the sale of milk adhere to the guidelines on social distancing and adopt precautions against coronavirus spread with respect to fresh milk while cooling, transporting and selling fresh milk as per directives issued by the Government of Sindh.

Earlier, on March 27, the Sindh government had ordered all grocery shops and stores to shut by 5pm to make the province-wide lockdown stricter and more effective.

