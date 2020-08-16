Web Analytics
Minister, CAA DG seek report on Islamabad airport ceiling collapse

islamabad-airport

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general have taken notice of the damage inflicted by recent rainfall on Islamabad International Airport.

The minister and the top CAA official have summoned a comprehensive report from officials concerned on the incident.

Read More: Islamabad airport’s false ceiling collapses due to rain, video goes viral

According to Senior Joint Secretary of the Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the CAA director general sought a report on the incident with directives for fixing the damaged ceiling within three days’ time.

He also instructed the project manager and the airport manager to furnish their reports in this regard.

The aviation minister will visit the airport tomorrow to review the situation.

Read More: Islamabad Airport suffers damage due to strong gusty winds: sources

A spokesperson for the Aviation Division said the incident occurred on the morning of Aug 14 when 56 millimetres of rain lashed the airport, due to which a major portion of the false ceiling of its international departure and domestic arrival lounges as well as CIP lounge collapsed under the burden of rainwater accumulating on ceiling panels.

