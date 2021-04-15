Minister’s reply sought on plea for cancellation of A/O level exams

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed on Thursday Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to file his reply to a petition seeking cancellation of A and O level exams.

The court directed the minister to explain the government’s policy regarding conducting the exams this year. He is further required to explain what impact holding online exams or conducing no exams this year will have.

A group of students moved the petition in the SHC stating that the federal government has decided to conduct A and O level exams.

“Online exams are being conducted worldwide due to the coronavirus. But Pakistan is the only country where students are required to sit in exams in person,” they lamented, and pleaded with the court to order cancellation of the exams.

On April 6, a conference of education ministers had decided that A and As level exams will start from the third week of April and O-level exams will also be held as per the schedule.

“In the Education Ministers conference today it was also decided unanimously that all exams will take place. A/ AS and O level date sheets have already been announced. Classes 9 to 12 exam dates will be announced by respective boards but will be after Eid,” Shafqat Mahmood tweeted after the conference.

