Minor boy raped in Lahore, two suspects arrested

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the rape of a seven-year-old boy in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Lahore police carried out a raid in a house in Lahore and apprehended two suspects who raped a seven-year-old Lahore boy. The suspects were identified as Mubashir and Sheeraz.

According to police, the suspect, Mubbashir, was a tutor of a seven-year-old boy, who raped him along with his other friend named Sheeraz. The suspects had raped a minor boy a few days ago.

Sources said that a case has been registered against both suspects in Baghbanpura police station and an investigation against them have been launched.

It may be noted that incidents of sexual assault with minor boys have been reported in the country during the past weeks besides action being launched by the authorities to curb such incidents.

On October 14, the police claimed to round up a racket involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint in Jhelum area of Punjab province.

Read: Girl ‘raped for year on gun point’ in Gujranwala

According to the police, a three-member racket was involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint and was blackmailing them after recording their videos.

The arrests were made on the complaint of a rape-victim girl’s father.

