Minor dies after falling into open manhole in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl died after falling into an open manhole in Paretabad area of Hyderabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the family began searching for the minor girl when they could not find her at home. Subsequently, they finally located her body in an open manhole.

However, the residents of the area took him out on their own and shifted him to the Civil Hospital, Hyderabad where the minor girl was pronounced dead.

Earlier in April, a three-year-old girl was died after falling into a manhole in Allah Wala Town, area of Karachi.

Following her falling into the manhole, residents of the area fished her out and took her to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but she had died before reaching the hospital.

