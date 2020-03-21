Miscreants assault couple in Rawalpindi, pregnant wife critically injured

RAWALPINDI: A pregnant woman was subjected to physical assault along with her husband in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the men who physically assaulted the couple and subjected them to a gruesome beating out on the street were misbehaving with the woman and catcalling.

The husband came to the defense of his wife which turned into a physical altercation that was dominated by the miscreants due to their numbers.

The woman was five months pregnant and is currently facing life and death circumstances in a local medical facility.

The incident occurred in Gulistan Colony area of Rawalpindi where the couple was taking a leisurely stroll down the street.

It has been claimed that the local police rather than registering a case against the perpetrators is pressurising the husband and wife to make peace with their assailants.

