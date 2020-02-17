Missing SSP Mufakhar Adeel’s third wife surfaces, was bearing all his expenses

LAHORE: The case of the missing Senior Superintendent of Punjab Police, SSP Mufakhar Adeel has met another fork in the road when a third wife of the law enforcer surfaced on Monday, ARY News reported.

The missing police officer was running a tuition academy for Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations which he was operating in the city.

Adeel’s first wife lives in Narowal while another wife is currently housed in Lahore, the law enforcer was facing trouble within his household due to multiple marriages.

The police officer’s third wife was bearing all the expenses for him and his other wives, the first wife was being sent 25,000 rupees monthly out of the third wife’s pocket.

Detained criminal Asad revealed that he had asked Mufakhar’s servant who was employed by the third wife to bring him 2 canisters full of acid.

Previously reported missing former advocate-general Shehbaz Tattlah, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel case saw some development yesterday.

According to sources privy to the investigations, it is being claimed that both cases are linked.

Former advocate general Shahbaz Ahmed Tattlah was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Lahore on February 12.

While SSP Mufakhar Adeel was last seen in the Johar Town area of Lahore and was hence deemed missing.

