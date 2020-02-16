Major breakthrough made in missing SSP, advocate general case: sources

LAHORE: Previously reported missing former advocate-general Shehbaz Tattlah, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel case has seen some development on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the investigations, it is being claimed that both cases are linked.

Read More: SSP Punjab police reported missing from Johar Town, Lahore

Former advocate general Shahbaz Ahmed Tattlah was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Lahore on February 12.

While SSP Mufakhar Adeel was last seen in the Johar Town area of Lahore and was hence deemed missing.

Read More: Authorities seem clueless about missing police officer, ex-attorney general

Authorities had thus far remained clueless with regards to the whereabouts of the two individuals but have now claimed that both were abducted.

A suspect currently under custody by the name of Asad Bhatti who is being told is a close friend of the abductors has spilled the beans and more arrests have been made thereafter.

Sources have claimed that Asad Bhatti is a major supplier of methamphetamine (Crystal/Ice) and other intoxicants.

Read More: Former advocate general allegedly kidnapped in Lahore

It has also been revealed that a search team has departed for Balochistan under plausible information that the abducted SSP might be held captive in the province.

Asad Bhatti is a son of an infamous drug dealer of Lahore, Ayub alias Gharra. Serious criminal cases already exist under Ayub’s name.

