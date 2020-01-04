Mob thrashes two brothers over allegations of theft in Karachi

KARACHI: Two brothers were made subject to a brutal beatdown at the hands of a mob on Saturday, the mob claimed that both individuals were robbers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the mob cornered the brothers in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area of Karachi near a marketplace and levied allegations of theft against them.

The mob claimed that the two brothers had robbed a man who had just made a transaction from a nearby ATM.

According to the police, the two brothers were unarmed and the motorcycle that they drove which was allegedly used in the theft was also their own and registered in their name.

Both individuals who have been revealed as residents of North Karachi were subjected to a severe thrashing while no witness has come forth with their testimony against them.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter visited the residence of a teenager- Hasnain Haider Abbasi- who was assaulted by his son, Taimur Akhter on New Year’s eve and apologized over the incident.

A case has been filed against Taimur Akhtar, the son of Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, and his bodyguards over aerial firing and assaulting Hasnain on New Year’s eve.

