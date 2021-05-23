Mobile phone snatchers gun down youth sitting outside his home in Karachi

KARACHI: Mobile phone snatchers shot dead a youth sitting outside his home in Karachi’s Landhi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Kashan, brother of two sisters, was working as a graphic designer in a private firm.

Detailing the incident, the neighbours of the victim said Kashan was sitting outside his home due to prolonged power outages in the port city when two motorcyclists came and tried to snatch his cellphone.

Upon offering resistance, the robbers opened fire on Kashan, killing him on the spot and they managed to flee the scene.

Read more: Street crime: 9,664 Karachiites deprived of cellphones in three months

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of murders during snatching bids have occurred frequently in the city and in one such incident recently, a layman selling peanuts succumbed to bullet injuries he conceded while resisting an alleged robbery bid on Saturday near Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth.

The local police said the incident took place near Yousuf Goth when the deceased victim resisted the robbery to which the suspected criminals opened fire that proved fatal for the peanuts-seller.

Comments

comments