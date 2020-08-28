ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has claimed that mobile phone services were suspended in parts of Karachi due to security reasons ahead of Muharram while some mobile tower sites were affected by the heavy rain, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTA spokesperson said that the authority has received complaints of non-availability of cellular networks in parts of Karachi. The authority termed the security measures during the Muharram month as the principal reason for the suspension of cellular services.

PTA said that some of the mobile towers were inundated with rain waters due to which some areas experienced network blackout. It said that towers also lacked supply of power from grid stations to continue their operations.

Read: Telecom minister orders immediate restoration of cellular networks in Karachi

The authority said that technical teams of cellular companies have failed to make it to the affected areas due to water accumulation and thus could not restore operations. It added that mobile companies are putting in effort to restore networks.

The PTA ordered the cellular companies to expedite restoration process in the affected areas of the metropolis.

After heavy downpour in Karachi, the cellular services in the city have also been affected after a prolonged power breakdown.

The users of different telecom services providers are facing outages due to prolonged power breakdown after terrifying rain in the city since Thursday.

Due to prolonged power failure in the city many towers are out of service and generators are shut because there’s no fuel to power them. Several towers and their switch rooms were also damaged.

