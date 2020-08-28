KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque has taken notice of suspension of mobile phone services in parts of Karachi after heavy rainfall, ARY News reported on Friday.

Syed Aminul Haque contacted Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman and heads of cellular companies and directed them to immediately restore the mobile phone services across the metropolis.

He said that the citizens in Karachi were already suffering the disasters of heavy rainfall and the cellular networks’ collapse adds the panic among Karachiites.

Haque asked PTA chairman for taking immediate measures for making cellular networks functionalised at earliest besides finalising a strategy to coup with the situation amid natural disasters.

The federal minister also expressed outrage over the longing power outage in the metropolis and slammed sole electricity provider, K-Electric (KE), for increasing miseries of the citizens.

Aminul Haque asked KE administration to upgrade the power supply system on modern lines, otherwise, the company should inform the Centre over failure to end electricity-related issues.

After heavy downpour in Karachi, the cellular services in the city have also been affected after a prolonged power breakdown.

The users of different telecom services providers are facing outages due to prolonged power breakdown after terrifying rain in the city since Thursday.

Due to prolonged power failure in the city many towers are out of service and generators are shut because there’s no fuel to power them. Several towers and their switch rooms were also damaged.

