PESHAWAR: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck upper parts of the country on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Tremors were felt in Swat, Upper Dir, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and other areas.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage to property.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.7 on the Richter scale.

Whereas, the epicentre of the quake was 58 kilometres from Chalas, a village in Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan, at a depth of 15 kilometres.

This is a second quake to hit northern areas of the country in less than a week.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit earlier this week.

The tremors were felt in Mingora, Swat, Jhelum, Khewra, Pind Dadan Khan, Gilgit and other parts of the country, sending people out of their houses and on the streets. The magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the quake, with a depth of42 kilometers, was 260 kilometers north-east of Mingora.

