Modern technology introduced for boarding passes at airports

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced modern technology to facilitate passengers for getting rid of huge queues to get their boarding passes at airports, ARY News reported on Friday.

Passengers will get the facility for grabbing boarding passes by themselves after the installation modern machines imported from France.

The CAA authorities told ARY News that more than 15 modern machines are being installed initially at five major airports including Karachi of the country where the passengers, primarily those possessing hand-carry luggage, will get the self-boarding facility.

According to CAA officials, the administration has installed two machines each on the domestic and international lounge of Karachi airport.

On Wednesday, self-check-in kiosks had been installed at domestic and international lounges of Faisalabad airport after Islamabad International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has installed self-check-in Kiosks at Faisalabad airport to facilitate passengers.

The self-check-in kiosk is an automated system that is provided in order to ensure that travellers avoid long queues at the usual Check-in counters operated by the crew.

Using the kiosk, you will be able to identify yourself with your passport or ID, confirm flight information, review seat arrangements, print boarding passes. The kiosk also tells you about the checked-in bags.

