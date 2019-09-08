Modi can never win hearts, minds of Kashmiris: AJK PM

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider said the oppressed people of Jammu & Kashmir were facing Modi’s terrorism based on pursuing hardline RSS ideology, persecuting minority communities in India, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He was talking to a delegation of UK lawmakers led by Naz Shah and Deputy Opposition leader UK Tom Watson who separately called on him in London on Saturday.

Read More: Inhuman lockdown deepening humanitarian crisis in held Kashmir: President Alvi

Raja Farooq Haider Khan shared some video clips with the delegations showing Indian atrocities on defenseless Kashmiris, according to the message.

He said Kashmiris were facing worst humanitarian crises in Occupied Kashmir where an indefinite curfew is in place, markets closed, transport off the road, food, and medicine short and schools closed.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Modi’s unilateral action to change the status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir valley was against international law, UNSC Resolutions and valley’s occupation by Indian troops was illegal.

Read More: Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to portray ‘normalcy’ in occupied Kashmir

India would never maintain its illegal occupation and ultimately bow down to Kashmiris, he said and added that Modi could not win hearts and minds of Kashmiris and they would continue the struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The prime minister said Kashmir issue was the unfinished agenda of South Asia and its decision lies in the UNSC Resolutions. The UK which was a party to the division of Indian Sub-Continent must play its due role to settle the longstanding dispute once for all.

He informed the delegations that the occupied valley was under complete siege and disconnected from the outside world. No one knows what was happening inside the biggest prison in the world.

Modi was not only involved in state terrorism in the occupied valley but also targeting the civilian population in Azad Kashmir.

Read More: China reiterates opposition to ‘any unilateral action’ on Kashmir

Indian troops hitting school children with light and heavy weapons on this side of Line of Control which resulted in the close of the schools adjacent to LoC.

On this occasion, UK Parliamentarians assured AJK Prime Minister to raise this crucial issue in their parliament and other forums, the message said.

Comments

comments