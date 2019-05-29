Mohsin Dawar was armed when army post was attacked, reveals Dr Alam

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Close aide MNA Mohsin Dawar and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Dr Alam has admitted that Dawar came with armed guards when Kharqamar check post was attacked in North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a video, Dr Alam said the PTM leader was armed at the time of attack on the army’s check post.

On the other hand, a video of Ali Wazir, another PTM leader, provoking protesters to attack the check post has already been emerged.

Five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) while attacking Khar Kamar check post, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, ISPR said.

Read more: Afghan media circulates old pictures as ‘evidence’ from Waziristan attack

According to ISPR, PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides were taken into custody, whereas, Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] managed to flee from the location.

Ali Wazir handed over to CTD on physical remand

Peshawar’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) on May 27, had handed over Ali Wazir to the Counter Terrorism Department on eight days physical remand in connection to Waziristan checkpost attack.

An case was registered against PTM leaders Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar whereas 9 others were also made part of the FIR made against the Waziristan checkpost attack incident that occurred yesterday.

The case includes 10 different charges of terrorism along with sections 324 and 302 of the Pakistan penal code

Comments

comments