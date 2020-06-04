Two alleged money laundering facilitators of Shehbaz move SC for bail, notices issued

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail petitions moved by two alleged money-laundering facilitators of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court took up the petitions by Fazal Dad Abbasi and Shoeb Qamar seeking their release on bail.

The court directed the anti-corruption watchdog to furnish its response to the bail pleas by the next hearing. Both the accused are facing charges of facilitating the opposition leader in money laundering.

The hearing was adjourned till June 15.

Earlier, on June 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering and assets beyond means case against him.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi granted bail to the opposition leader after hearing initial arguments from his lawyer and a NAB counsel on his petition through which he sought pre-arrest bail.

The bench directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000 to secure the bail until June 17.

