3,892 more people infected with Covid-19 in past 24 hours as national tally rises to 188,926

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 60 more people in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,755.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,892 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the cases to 188,926.

3,892 new infections were detected after 23,380 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.15 million tests have been conducted in the country. 107,417 COVID-19 patients are under treatment while 77,754 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

72,656 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 69,536 in Punjab, 23,388 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,634 in Balochistan, 11,483 in Islamabad, 892 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,337 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll

The number of coronavirus infection cases across the world has risen to nearly 9.3 million and the pandemic has so far claimed over 478,000 lives.

The United States tops with over 2.4 million cases and more than 123,000 deaths followed by Brazil with over 1.1 million cases and more than fifty two thousand deaths.

Over five million patients have so far recovered from the disease.

